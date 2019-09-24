|
|
Richard Sapp
Warsaw - Richard Lewis Sapp, 89, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark.
He was born Oct. 13, 1929 in Danville to the late Roland Joseph and Francis Grace (Condon) Sapp. He was a 1948 graduate of Danville High School, and served in the US Army during the Korean War, 1951-1953. He worked in oil fields for Preston, and retired from the former Clow Company. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Coshocton. He was an avid rabbit hunter, gardener and woodworker, and he loved his beagle dogs.He is survived by three sons, Ron (Kim) Sapp of Warsaw, Joe (Tonda) Sapp of Newark, and Brent Sapp of West Lafayette; his grandchildren, Ben (Jackie) Sapp, Jarrod Sapp, Arica (Wes) Eppley, Lucas & Logan Sapp, Josh Roberts, Brandon Miller, Jessie Karcher, and Barbie Miller; great-grandchildren include Isaac Sapp, and Timmy, Trinity, Bailey, and Ariel Roberts; a brother, Paul (Beth) Sapp on Danville; four sisters, Carrie Piar, Barb Daugherty, & Sarah Evans, all of Mt. Vernon, and Ruth Riley of Mansfield; as well as many nieces & nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Bernard, and Tom Sapp; and a sister, Grace Temple.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Deacon Doug Mould officiating. Burial will follow in Darling Run Cemetery, with graveside military rites performed by the Coshocton Co. Joint Veterans Council Honor Guard. Calling hours are Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to the Walhonding Valley Firefighters, P.O. Box 158 Warsaw, OH 43844.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019