Richard White



Coshocton - Richard (Dick) White, 79 of Coshocton passed away Saturday June 22 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio. He was born on November 29, 1939 in Coshocton, Ohio to the late David and Edith White.



He attended Coshocton City Schools, served in the United States Air Force, and then worked for General Electric in Coshocton for nearly 40 years.



His true passions were family and golf. A man of few words, he simply enjoyed being at family gatherings and the camaraderie of time with friends on the golf course. A huge Ohio sports fan, he rarely missed watching a Buckeye, Indians, or Browns game.



Dick is survived by his wife of 55 years Bonnie (Lahna) White, his daughter Misty Vandusen (Mike), Grandsons Brennan Vandusen (Brandy Smith) and Tyler Vandusen, a great grandson Lachlan Vandusen, a great granddaughter Luna VanDusen, a sister Joyce Geisinger, a half sister Jean Wilson, plus several nieces and nephews.



A memorial of service celebrating the life of Richard White will be held at the River Greens Golf Course Banquet Center beginning at 12:00 PM on Tuesday July 2, 2019. River Greens is located at 22749 State Route 751 West Lafayette, Ohio.



An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary