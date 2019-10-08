|
Ricky "Rick" J. Peddicord
Hopewell - Ricky "Rick" Jon Peddicord, 62 passed away on Monday October 7, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Rick was born in Coshocton on January 29, 1957 to John Herbert "Herb" and Donna Fry Peddicord. He was a Professional Auction Ringman for multiple Auto Auctions around the Midwest. Rick loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and his family.
He is survived by his wife Rebecca "Becky" Matlock Peddicord; five children: Dusty (Jeremy) Jenkins, Renata Densmore, Michelle Peddicord, Stephanie Peddicord, and Ricky Peddicord II; a brother Randy (Joni) Peddicord; a sister Heather (Ryan) LePage; and six grandchildren: Kurtis, Klaudia, Billy, Kalista, Konner, and Greyson.
Calling hours will be from 12-2pm on Friday October 11 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE OH. Funeral Services will follow at 2pm in The Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Chad Olinger officiating.
Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune & Times Recorder from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019