Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Peddicord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky J. "Rick" Peddicord

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricky J. "Rick" Peddicord Obituary
Ricky "Rick" J. Peddicord

Hopewell - Ricky "Rick" Jon Peddicord, 62 passed away on Monday October 7, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Rick was born in Coshocton on January 29, 1957 to John Herbert "Herb" and Donna Fry Peddicord. He was a Professional Auction Ringman for multiple Auto Auctions around the Midwest. Rick loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and his family.

He is survived by his wife Rebecca "Becky" Matlock Peddicord; five children: Dusty (Jeremy) Jenkins, Renata Densmore, Michelle Peddicord, Stephanie Peddicord, and Ricky Peddicord II; a brother Randy (Joni) Peddicord; a sister Heather (Ryan) LePage; and six grandchildren: Kurtis, Klaudia, Billy, Kalista, Konner, and Greyson.

Calling hours will be from 12-2pm on Friday October 11 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE OH. Funeral Services will follow at 2pm in The Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Chad Olinger officiating.

Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery. To send a note of condolence visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune & Times Recorder from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
Download Now
coshoctontribune