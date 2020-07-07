Rita Hill
Coshocton - Rita Hill, 83, of Coshocton passed away at Coshocton County Regional Medical Center on Monday July 6, 2020.
Rita was born in Coshocton on April 22, 1937 to the late Albert and Judith (Hughes) Burris. She was a member of the AMVETS, VFW Auxiliary and the Gold Wing Club. Rita enjoyed bowling, spending time in Florida and riding motorcycles with her husband John.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years John L. Hill; two children Mitch (Melissa) Hill and Holly Hill both of Coshocton; step daughter Misty (Dave) Patterson of Coshocton; siblings Michael Burris and Jerry Burris both of Coshocton, Rick (Debbie) Burris and John (Sandy) Kries both of Apple Valley and Renee (John) Vanaman of Coshocton; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Jean Shaw and brother Gary Burris.
Per Rita's wishes, a cremation will take place, no services are planned at this time.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfunerahome.com
.
The Miller Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.