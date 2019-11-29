|
|
Robert A. "Bob" Moore
Coshocton - Robert A. Moore, 72, of Coshocton passed away at his home on Wednesday November 27, 2019.
Robert was born in Coshocton on August 9, 1947 to the late George T. and Gloria (Long) Moore.
He graduated from Coshocton High School, class of 1966 and retired from JII after 35 years of service. He attended business college in Columbus and was a former member of the Coshocton Army Navy Club.
He is survived by his sisters Minnie Bridges of Coshocton and Gloria Frye of Newark; brother Albert Moore of FL; nephew Billy Bridges; niece Donna Bridges; several other nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters Pricilla Murray and Cathy Fry and longtime companion Butch McNeeley.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Tuesday December 3, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM where funeral services will begin at 4:00 PM with Lloyd Tenney officiating.
A cremation will take place after the funeral services and burial of his cremated remains will be held in Fairfield Cemetery, West Lafayette at a later date.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019