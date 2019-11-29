Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. "Bob" Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. "Bob" Moore Obituary
Robert A. "Bob" Moore

Coshocton - Robert A. Moore, 72, of Coshocton passed away at his home on Wednesday November 27, 2019.

Robert was born in Coshocton on August 9, 1947 to the late George T. and Gloria (Long) Moore.

He graduated from Coshocton High School, class of 1966 and retired from JII after 35 years of service. He attended business college in Columbus and was a former member of the Coshocton Army Navy Club.

He is survived by his sisters Minnie Bridges of Coshocton and Gloria Frye of Newark; brother Albert Moore of FL; nephew Billy Bridges; niece Donna Bridges; several other nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters Pricilla Murray and Cathy Fry and longtime companion Butch McNeeley.

Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Tuesday December 3, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM where funeral services will begin at 4:00 PM with Lloyd Tenney officiating.

A cremation will take place after the funeral services and burial of his cremated remains will be held in Fairfield Cemetery, West Lafayette at a later date.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
coshoctontribune