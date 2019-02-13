Services
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Robert Abel
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Coshocton - Robert "Bob" L. Abel, Jr., 64, of Coshocton passed away on February 10, 2019.

Bob was born in Coshocton on October 1, 1954 to the late Robert and Theresa (Fagan) Abel. He graduated from Coshocton High School 1972 and then from Ohio University in 1976 where he was a member of the Sigma Pi Fraternity. Bob worked for Pretty Products for many years. Bob was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and the Coshocton Elks Lodge #376. On August 19, 1978, he married Lynne (Fowler) Abel, who preceded him in death in March of 1997. Bob enjoyed going to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and watching the Indy car races. He had a love for classic rock music, old movies, and tv shows from the '60s. Bob was well known for being an intelligent, quick-witted, and fun-loving man who enjoyed socializing with his many friends.

Bob is survived by three brothers: James Abel of Leesburg, GA, Albert Abel of Coshocton, and John Abel of Grove City; one sister, Mary (Gary) Parsons of Hummelstown, PA, and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 6-8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. officiated by Father Victor R. Wesolowski. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019
