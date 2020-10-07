1/1
Robert "Bob" Burt
Robert "Bob" Burt

Coshocton - Robert "Bob" Burt, 79, of Coshocton passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born in Coshocton on May 5, 1941 to the late Francis and Elizabeth (Webb) Burt.

Bob graduated from Coshocton High School in 1959 and went on to serve in the United States Army. After serving in the Army he went to work as a police officer for 5 years and the for AEP for more than 30 years before retiring. After retiring Bob loved woodworking, golfing, feeding the birds and enjoying all animals including his cats and dogs.

Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda (Rogers) Burt; daughters Robin (Adam Hammond) and Chere (Kerry) Carnahan both of Florida; grandchildren Micah Cox, Ian Carnahan, and Mallory (Tony) Stringer.

Along with his parents Bob is preceded in death by his brother Richard Burt and sister Mary Wharton.

Per Bob's wishes there will be no services and a cremation will take place. Memorial contributions can be directed towards the Coshocton County Animal Shelter or St. Jude's Children Hospital. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
