Robert C Heifner
Necomerstown - Robert C Heifner, 67, of Newcomerstown, passed away at home on February 13, 2019, with family at his side. He was born in Cambridge, Ohio, on March 9, 1951, son of William G. and Charlotte (Rogers) Heifner. He is the younger brother of William R. Heifner.
Bob is survived by his wife, Deborah, whom he adored. They were the true epitome of soulmates and shared a love like no other. He is also survived by his son, Kirk and his wife Azadeh; son Christian and his fiancee Sujene. He also had stepchildren - Melissa and her husband Bill, Jack, and Elizabeth; and his two grandchildren, Emma and Zachary, who brightened his world. He also leaves behind two cats, Labelle and Louie.
Bob graduated from Newcomerstown High School in 1969, after being First Team All Ohio in football. He achieved his Master's in Public Administration at Ohio University. After graduation, he spent some time traveling and having adventures. He had so many passions in life - his restaurant, Uncle Primo's; fishing; telling stories; keeping his truck immaculate; coffee and cigarettes; rock & roll; giving advice to those he loved; giving hugs; showing extraordinary compassion to those in need. He developed the Morris Crossing project, which included the Hampton Inn and Wendy's. His sons were his absolute pride and joy, and he instilled in them a sense of hard work and manners. He supported their dreams without hesitation, and bragged about them and their achievements at every opportunity.
Calling hours will be Monday, February 18, 2019 from 5-8pm at Addy Funeral Home, 406 W State St, Newcomerstown, 43832. Celebration of life funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 121 S College St, Newcomerstown, 43832. Burial to follow at West Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that you make a donation to ARTSNCT (Arts Center of Newcomerstown). You can bring a check to the calling hours or funeral and the family will deliver it to ARTSNCT. Alternately, you can follow this link to donate online: https://www.artsnct.org/donations
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 16, 2019