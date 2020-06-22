Robert Cushman
Coshocton - Robert Alan Cushman, of Coshocton, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 31, 1957 to the late Willard and Zoe (Burrell) Cushman in Coshocton, Ohio. He worked at AEP in Conesville for 42 years until his retirement. Robert was a happy go lucky guy that enjoyed live music and loved model trains. He was instrumental in starting the train club in Coshocton. He was also a part of the Sebring Model Railroad Club and the Zanesville Model Railroad Club. He was also very active at the Central Christian Church. He was an elder in the church, helped with community dinners and volunteered for wherever the church needed him. He was a member of the church choir, where he will be missed.
He is survived by his children, Jason Cushman of Mantachie, Mississippi, Phillip Cushman of Coshocton and Patrick Cushman of Fort Bragg, North Carolina; granddaughter, Arianna Cushman; brother, David Cushman and girlfriend, Lu Ann Sims.
Calling hours will be at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 6 to 8pm and Friday, June 26, 2020 from noon to 1pm. Burial will take place at the Coshocton County Memory Gardens at 1:30pm with Reverend Stephen Bentley officiating.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Coshocton - Robert Alan Cushman, of Coshocton, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 31, 1957 to the late Willard and Zoe (Burrell) Cushman in Coshocton, Ohio. He worked at AEP in Conesville for 42 years until his retirement. Robert was a happy go lucky guy that enjoyed live music and loved model trains. He was instrumental in starting the train club in Coshocton. He was also a part of the Sebring Model Railroad Club and the Zanesville Model Railroad Club. He was also very active at the Central Christian Church. He was an elder in the church, helped with community dinners and volunteered for wherever the church needed him. He was a member of the church choir, where he will be missed.
He is survived by his children, Jason Cushman of Mantachie, Mississippi, Phillip Cushman of Coshocton and Patrick Cushman of Fort Bragg, North Carolina; granddaughter, Arianna Cushman; brother, David Cushman and girlfriend, Lu Ann Sims.
Calling hours will be at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 6 to 8pm and Friday, June 26, 2020 from noon to 1pm. Burial will take place at the Coshocton County Memory Gardens at 1:30pm with Reverend Stephen Bentley officiating.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.