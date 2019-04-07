Services
Free Funeral Home
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-4515
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Robert Duane Umstott

Coshocton - Robert Duane Umstott age 86 of Coshocton, Ohio died Thursday April 4, 2019 at the residence of his son Bruce and daughter in law Jackie Umstott following an extended illness.

Robert was born December 17, 1932 in Fresno, Ohio and was the son of George and Elsie (Pope) Umstott. He graduated from Coshocton High School and was a member of the US Airforce stationed in Alaska during the Korean Conflict. He married Rose Mangiopane on April 16, 1956 and she survives. Bob retired from Arm Co. of Coshocton, Ohio. He enjoyed camping, fishing and being with his family. He was a member of Park United Methodist Church which is now Grace United Methodist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are 2 sons Robert Brian (Debra Kay) Umstott of Zanesville, Ohio and Bruce Allen (Jackie) Umstott of Coshocton, Ohio; 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son Steven Craig Umstott and a brother Lester Umstott.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday April 9, 2019 at the Free Funeral Home with Rev. Terrie Baker officiating. Burial will be at the Plainfield Cemetery Coshocton County, Ohio. Friends may call from 12:00 Noon until time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at freefuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019
