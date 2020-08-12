Robert E. Bailey Sr.
Coshocton - Robert E. Bailey Sr, 83, of Coshocton passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home. Robert was born in Coshocton, Ohio on October 24, 1936 to the late Frank and Mary (Sibert) Bailey.
He graduated from Roscoe High School and loved spending his life working on his family farm. Robert also served in the United States Army from 1955-1963, was a past Jackson Township Trustee and was active in various farming organizations throughout his life.
Robert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy (Barnes) Bailey, who he married June 15, 1957; daughters Jill (Ed) Harvey of Cuyahoga Falls, Linda (Bill) Jones of Coshocton, Amy (Ray Parks) Brown of Fresno and Pam (Ken) Klusty Coshocton; son Robert (Liz) Bailey Jr. of Coshocton; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; siblings Bonnie Boylan of Coshocton, Judy (Art Jr.) Hill of Cleveland Heights, Jessie Crook of Columbus and James Bailey of Coshocton; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, is preceded in death by an infant son Allen Craig Bailey; grandson Jerrod Brown; two sisters Mary Whitehawk and Barbara King; brothers in law Jack Whitehawk, Carter Boylan, Jon King and Tom Crook.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Graveside services will follow in Prairie Chapel Cemetery at 1:30 PM with Envoy George Bates officiating and Coshocton County Veterans Honor Guard performing military honors.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Jackson Township Fire Department, 887 SR 541, Coshocton, OH 43812 and/or the Coshocton Handicap Society, 1005 Main St., Coshocton, OH 43812; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Due to Covid-19, we are requiring visitors coming to the funeral home to wear their own face masks and we will be limiting the number of attendees inside the building.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com