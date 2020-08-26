Robert Jacobs
Coshocton - Robert "Rob" Christopher Jacobs, age 50, of Coshocton passed away August 24, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1969 in Coshocton to the parents of Rick and Christine (Walters) Jacobs. He was a 1988 graduate of Ridgewood High School, where he ran cross country and the Coshocton County Career Center. He was a basket weaver at Longaberger Baskets for over 30 years and currently at the Dresden & Co. On May 26, 2001, he married Jeannie (Bryant) Jacobs.
Rob was a family man, he loved all his children and grandchildren and enjoyed being a big part of their lives. He was very close with his brothers and sister and had a special bond with each and everyone one of them. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed the friendly rivalry of Fantasy Football. He was an outdoorsy man that like to fish and work on projects.
Along with his parents and spouse, Rob is survived by his children, Shea (Jesi) Archer, Sheea Jacobs, Sarah Jacobs, Rachel (Ryan) Price, Robert Jacobs Jr. Destinee Vickers, Zachary Vickers and Benjamin Jacobs; Grandchildren, Josie, Gavin, Braxton, Emma, Ariella "Oreo", Reston, Madden, Paisley and Alayna; Siblings, John (Christy) Jacobs, Mark (Vanessa) Jacobs, Christy (Josh) Everhart, Ramon (Lacey) Jacobs and Lucas (Kayla) Jacobs and 14 nieces and nephews. As well as a lifelong friend, Chad Guilliams and special dog, Kita.
Preceding him in death are his grandparents, Mary Catherine McCabe and Edward and Dolores Jacobs and mother-in-law, Sherry Shivers.
Calling hours will be at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Friday, August 28, from 11am to 1pm. A funeral service will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2pm with Deacon Andy Duda officiating.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to People's Bank, in c/o Christine Jacobs. Please feel free to call our locals People's Bank at 740-622-8311 for more information.
Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, social distancing measures will be in place and we are only allowing 10 people inside the funeral home at a time. We also require that you please wear facemask at all times for the health and safety of our guest and employees.
