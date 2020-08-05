1/1
Robert James Elliott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert James Elliott

Tampa - The Reverend Robert James Elliott, 95, Tampa, Florida, died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on August 2, 2020. Born December 8,1924, Coshocton, Ohio. Son of Pearl (Banahan) and Frank Elliott, brother of George and John Elliott, and step-sister Anne Larr, all deceased. Graduate of Coshocton High School, Coshocton, Ohio, Muskingum College, New Concord, Ohio, and Kenyon College, Gambier, Ohio. He served in the Navy aboard the Bunker Hill in the Pacific theater in World War II as a radar operator then worked at the Buckeye Clothing Store in Coshocton, Ohio before attending college and seminary to be an Episcopal priest. He was ordained to the priesthood December 23, 1956. Robert served parishes in Galion and Marion, Ohio, was Chief Chaplain at Toledo State Mental Hospital, then St. Mark's Church in Cleveland, Ohio where he retired due to macular degeneration. Having trained with the National Interim Ministry he served seven parishes as an Interim priest. After moving to Tampa, he was on staff at St. John's Episcopal Church until he retired on the 50th anniversary of his priesthood in 2006. Robert has thoroughly enjoyed sailing, reading, and traveling overseas. Robert is survived by his wife Janis, of 39 years, daughter Sidra Reeder and son-in-law Danny, and son Geoffrey Elliott and daughter-in-law Virginia. He has four grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church at some future date. Memorial donations may be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church. www.blountcurrymacdill.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star & Coshocton Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved