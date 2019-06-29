Robert "Bob" Kobel



Coshocton - Robert "Bob" J. Kobel, 91, of Coshocton passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Coshocton. He was born in West Lafayette on July 17, 1927 to the late Harvey and Mariam (Olinger) Kobel.



Bob was a graduate of West Lafayette High School and served in the United States Army during World War II. He worked for General Electric for over 40 years before retiring. He was a member of the Church of God, First Baptist Church of West Lafayette, and the West Lafayette Lions Club.



Bob is survived by his wife, Carol (Grossenbaugh) Meiser Kobel, whom he married October 28, 2006; son Joe (Betty) Kobel; daughter Connie (Clay) Corder; grandchildren Eric Kobel, Emily (Rob) McBurney, Meghan Kobel, Shane Cordova, and Kyle Corder; step children Frank (Diane) Meiser Jr, Richard (Donna) Meiser, Cindy (Brad) Wright, Judi (Roger) Humphrey, Penny (Jack) McPeek; 12 step grandchildren; 14 step great grandchildren; brothers Lester James (Cathy) Kobel and Tom (Vicki) Kobel; several nieces and nephews; and his dog Maci



Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his first wife Mozelle Kobel; daughters Yolanda and Diane; brother Don Kobel and sister Betty Levengood.



Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Monday July 1, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and one hour prior to the funeral services. Funeral services for Bob will be Tuesday at 11:00am with Pastor Jared Mitchell and Pastor Jim Childers officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery, West Lafayette where the Coshocton County Veterans will be performing military honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards Interim Hopsice, Church of God, or Frist Baptist Church of West Lafayette; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 29, 2019