Robert M. "Pinky" Fortune



Coshocton - Robert M. "Pinky" Fortune, 90, of Coshocton passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born in Coshocton on December 1, 1928 to the late Robert and Thelma (Lewis) Fortune.



He graduated from Roscoe High School in 1948 and served in the United States Army Reserves 717th Railway Battalion. He was a lifelong member of the Roscoe United Methodist Church and the Masons. Pinky owned and operated Fortunes Boot Shop for 64 years before retiring.



He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Wilson) Fortune, whom he married October 17, 1964; sons Mark (Nancy) Fortune of Coshocton, Shawn (Lori) Fortune of Wisconsin, and Brent (Sheri) Fortune of Coshocton; daughter Dana (Randy) Walsh of Coshocton; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Elsie Pearl (Doughty) Fortune in 1962.



Friends may call at the Roscoe United Methodist Church, 475 High St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Monday April 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM. A Masonic service for Pinky will begin at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the church on Tuesday at 11:00 AM with Pastor Dale Sutton officiating. There will be one hour of calling before the funeral service. Interment will follow in Roscoe Cemetery with Coshocton County Veterans Honor Guard performing military honors.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Roscoe United Methodist Church, 475 High St., Coshocton, OH 43812, Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216-6810, envelopes will be available at the church.



The Miller Funeral Home, Coshocton is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com . Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary