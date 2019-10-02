|
|
Robert McAllister
Newcomerstown - Robert Flecher "Mac" McAllister, 90, of Newcomerstown, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Bob was born on June 6, 1929 in The Plains, Ohio to the late John and Thelma (Hawk) McAllister. After graduating high school, Bob served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1951 on the U.S.S. Coral Sea. He went on to work as a Maintenance Supervisor for Columbus & Southern Ohio Electric and AEP for many years. He also work for Jones Metal. On February 8, 1951, he married his wife of 64 years, Hilda (Pringle) McAllister, who preceded him in death on March 23, 2015. Bob was a Baptist by faith and attended the Bible Fellowship Church. He was a 60 year member of the West Lafayette Masonic Lodge #602 as well as a member of the Aladdin Shrine and the Scottish Rite and a past member of the Newcomerstown Elks Lodge. Bob was an avid golfer and he and his wife, Hilda, loved to square dance and were members of a traveling square dancing group.
Bob is survived by his sons, Steven (Karen) McAllister and Robert K. (Donna) McAllister, three granddaughters: Amanda McPeek, Lauren McAllister, and Danielle McAllister; four great-grandchildren, and three brothers: Larry (Mary) McAllister, David (Linda) McAllister, and Ray (Cindy) McAllister.
Along with his wife and parents, Bob is preceded in death by three siblings: Charles McAllister, Richard McAllister, and Norma Jean Rympa; and his grandson, Travis.
Calling hours will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at the funeral home on Friday at 1 p.m. with Masonic services and Pastor Jim Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens with the Coshocton County Veterans Council performing military honors.
Bob's family would like to extend a special "thank you" to all of Bob's friends and caretakers who helped him throughout the last year, and especially to Jenifer and Gary from Interim Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bob's name to Interim Hospice, 499 S. 2nd St. Coshocton, OH 43812.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019