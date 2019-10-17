|
|
Robert McNichols
Coshocton - Robert Eugene McNichols, 79, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at his residence.
He was born Sept. 2, 1940 in Conesville to the late John Ellsworth and Ruth Mae (Whiteus) McNichols. He attended Conesville school, and started farming at the age of 9 picking potatoes to help his family. He married Sharon Sue (Shaw) McNichols on Oct. 8, 1960, who preceded him in death on July 5, 1995.
In addition to being a lifelong farmer, he was a union heavy equipment operator with the Ohio Operating Engineers, and also worked for the W.P. McCarren Co., Apache Aggregate Paving Co., Longaberger Construction, and was a former Washington Twp. Trustee. He was a member of the Coshocton Elks & Eagles.
He is survived by two daughters, Jenny (William) LaRue of Somerset, and Sheri (David) Ferrell of Dresden; a son, Robert E. (Kelly) McNichols II of Dresden; four grandchildren, Bobby (Ashley) McNichols, Scott McNichols, Andrew McNichols (Mackenzie Nelson), and Cassandra Henderson; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Pat (Larry) Fleming of Coshocton.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Kay Murray, Regina Dovenbarger, & Wanetta "Cookie" McNichols; a brother, John Mark McNichols; and a grandson, Randy Wills.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton Co. Memory Gardens. Visitation is one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org/Donate-to-ADA
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019