Services
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McNichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert McNichols


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert McNichols Obituary
Robert McNichols

Coshocton - Robert Eugene McNichols, 79, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at his residence.

He was born Sept. 2, 1940 in Conesville to the late John Ellsworth and Ruth Mae (Whiteus) McNichols. He attended Conesville school, and started farming at the age of 9 picking potatoes to help his family. He married Sharon Sue (Shaw) McNichols on Oct. 8, 1960, who preceded him in death on July 5, 1995.

In addition to being a lifelong farmer, he was a union heavy equipment operator with the Ohio Operating Engineers, and also worked for the W.P. McCarren Co., Apache Aggregate Paving Co., Longaberger Construction, and was a former Washington Twp. Trustee. He was a member of the Coshocton Elks & Eagles.

He is survived by two daughters, Jenny (William) LaRue of Somerset, and Sheri (David) Ferrell of Dresden; a son, Robert E. (Kelly) McNichols II of Dresden; four grandchildren, Bobby (Ashley) McNichols, Scott McNichols, Andrew McNichols (Mackenzie Nelson), and Cassandra Henderson; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Pat (Larry) Fleming of Coshocton.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Kay Murray, Regina Dovenbarger, & Wanetta "Cookie" McNichols; a brother, John Mark McNichols; and a grandson, Randy Wills.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton Co. Memory Gardens. Visitation is one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org/Donate-to-ADA
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
coshoctontribune