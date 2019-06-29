|
Robert Dale Reed, 92, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center after a short illness.
He was born and raised in Coshocton County. His parents, Ervy and Olive (Fox) Reed, preceded him in death. In addition, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth (Reed) Patterson and Doris (Reed) Swoveland; a half-brother, Ernie Reed; and a granddaughter, Brittany Bales.
Robert is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Mary (Shoults) Reed of Coshocton; six daughters, Sandy (Don) Bolen of Newark, Brenda Staples of Newark, Patricia (Butch) Fisher of Warsaw, Ellen (Tim) Bales of Coshocton, Pam (Chris) Shroyer of Coshocton, and Kay (Tim) Olinger of Coshocton; eleven grandchildren, Jessica Shaffer, Doc Bolen, Jason Fisher, Brad Fisher, Johnnie Bales, Lance Honabarger, Chelcee Collins, Shawna Shroyer, Devan Olinger, Lindsay VonAllman, and Jordan Olinger; and seven great-grandchildren.
Robert was a graduate of Clark High School. He worked at Briar Hill Stone, Barnhardt's, Hardy Coal, Blue Crystal, and Ohio Amco, where he retired in 1986 at the age of 58. He was raised on a farm and farmed most of his life. He was a member of the Coshocton Tractor Club, where he enjoyed showing his Allis Chalmers and Ford tractors. It did not matter who came to the house, whether it be a friend or a salesman, they did not leave without seeing his tractors. Up until about ten years ago, Robert continued to operate a backhoe, bulldozer, and dump truck.
Robert was a member of the Clark Township Baptist Church, where he never missed a Sunday service if at all possible. He loved attending church and especially loved his church family. Robert will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Calling hours for Robert will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place at the Clark Twp. Baptist Church, 30618 CR 343 Warsaw, OH 43844, on Monday, July 1st at 10:00 a.m., with Pastor Clarence "Sonny" Easterday officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery, Warsaw.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Robert Reed may be made to the Clark Twp. Baptist Church.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 29, 2019