1/1
Roberta "Bobbi" Hughes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta "Bobbi" Hughes

Warsaw - Roberta Jayne "Bobbi" Hughes, 75, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

She was born Jan. 20, 1945 in Macon, GA to the late Robert Edward Dickerson, Sr. and Mary Maxine (Miller) Dickerson. She was a graduate of Union High School, a 4-H advisor for many years, including Poultry Key Leader, she portrayed "Mrs. Claus" for 25 years, was a member of Gospel Hill Ministries, and attended Truth Ministries in Port Clinton.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Max G. Hughes of Warsaw, whom she married Sept. 3, 1965; two children, Mark L. (Michelle) Hughes of Jupiter, FL and Michael C. Hughes of Port Clinton; a granddaughter, Lindsey K. Hughes of Palm Coast, FL; a brother, Lowell J. (Darlene) Dickerson, Sr. of Coshocton; several nieces & nephews and great-nieces & great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Robert E. Dickerson, Jr.; and a sister, Linda L. Bradford.

A private service for family will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Gospel Hill Ministries with Pastor Ron Davis officiating. A live stream of the funeral will be available for the public at the Fischer Funeral Home-Warsaw page on Facebook. Visit Bobbi's obituary page at www.fischerfuneralhome.com to leave messages of sympathy for her family.

Memorial donations are suggested to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, OH 43701; or to Gospel Hill Ministries, 27610 TR 45 Warsaw, OH 43844.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fischer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved