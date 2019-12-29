|
Robin L. Jones
West Lafayette - Robin L. Jones, 86, of West Lafayette passed away Saturday December 28, 2019 at his home. He was born in Pickaway County on June 23rd, 1933 to the late Lucille and Robin C. Jones.
Robin retired from AEP after 34 years of service and was one of the original 60 workers who started the Conesville power plant. Before starting his career Robin served in the United States Army as a Paratrooper. He was a member of the West Lafayette United Methodist Church and belonged the Masonic Lodge, The Scottish Rite, the Coshocton Elks Lodge and the Shriners. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.
Robin is survived by his loving wife Beverly of 64 years, his four children Sheryl (Fred) Barr, James (Lisa) Jones, Robin (Kim) Jones, Dwane (Peg) Jones; grandchildren Nathan (Heather) Moore, Amy (Matt) Limburg, Daniel (Lindsey) Moore, Sarah Jones, James Jones, Michael (Amanda) Jones, Tammie (Matt) Hanna, Andy (Sierra) Jones, Jackie(Justin) Alexander, and Sally Jones; 18 great-grandchildren and one brother Steven (Pam) Jones.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Thursday January 2nd, 2020 from 5-7pm and one hour prior to the funeral service which will be held Friday at 11am with Pastor Matthew Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery in West Lafayette. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the West Lafayette United Methodist Church; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019