Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Lacy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Lacy


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rodney Lacy Obituary
Rodney Lacy

Conesville - Rodney Lacy, 60, of Conesville passed away at his home on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born in Coshocton on March 13, 1959 to the late Laird "Larry" and Mary (Duncan) Lacy.

Rodney graduated from Tri-Valley High School, he previously worked for Longaberger and was currently driving truck for Darling Ingredients. He was most passionate about farming, tractors and his grandchildren. He loved being outside and going to antique tractor shows.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Kim (West) Lacy, whom he married July 23, 1978; two children Bryan (Heidi) Lacy of Leesburg, OH and Brittney (David) Haberman of Bowling Green, KY; five grandchildren Ben, Jackson, Gracelyn, Emilia, and Titus; siblings Amy Ann (Andy) Crawford and Richard (Sheri) Lacy; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm with funeral services beginning at 4:30 with Pastor Jeff Calkins officiating. A cremation will take place following the services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards Hospice of Central Ohio; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now