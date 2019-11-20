|
Roger E. Jameyson
Warsaw - Roger Ellsworth Jameyson, 67 of Echoing Hills Residential Center in Warsaw, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
He was born May 30, 1952 in Elyria, Ohio to Ellsworth and Ruth (Wilson) Jameyson.
Surviving are his cousins Joan (Richard) Anderson of Lodi and Tom (Penny) Wilson of Medina.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Parker Funeral Home, 210 Medina St., Lodi.
Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery in Lodi.
Memorial contributions may be made to Echoing Hills, 36272 C.R. 79, Warsaw, OH 43844, Attention: Development Dept.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 25, 2019