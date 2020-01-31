|
|
Roger Wayne Foster
Harrisonburg, VA - Roger Wayne Foster, 70, died peacefully on January 23, 2020 at his home in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Roger was born March 22nd, 1949 in Marion, Indiana. He was the oldest son of Marlin E. Foster and Wilma Jean (Fegan).
Roger pursued learning across the country and cherished community all over the world. He grew up in Forsyth, Montana, attended college in Kansas and Washington, and worked on the Alaska pipeline near Anchorage. He studied at the Divinity School at Boston University and moved to Coshocton Ohio, his home for nearly 30 years, where he launched a family and was active in the Footlight Players, Community Choir, and Trinity Episcopal Church. In his second act, Roger moved to Harrisonburg, Virginia and was a graduate of the Center for Justice and Peacebuilding program at Eastern Mennonite University. He was a much-loved teacher, an advocate for playback theater, and a singer in the Emmanuel Episcopal Church choir. Friends and family will remember "his love of flying kites, his faith in the power of stories, and his insatiable curiosity."
In addition to the dear folks in Harrisonburg, Virginia and Cohocton, Ohio who loved him, Roger leaves behind siblings Ron Foster and wife Linda in Kansas, Marla Foster in Wisconsin, LuAnn Littlelight in Montana, Rollie Foster in Illinois, niece Layne Foster in Indiana, niece Olivia Foster in Illinois and nephew Mike Wall in Missouri. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Jacques, in 2019 and niece, Jessica, in 2012.
He is also survived by the mother of their children, Carolyn Gross-Robison in Dresden, Ohio, and three sons: Ryan Foster and wife Vanessa in Columbus, Ohio; Kevin Foster and wife Lisa in Sylvania, Ohio; and Nathaniel Foster and wife Erin in Swayzee, Indiana. Nine grandchildren include Drew, Ian, Emma, Magdalen, Caedmon, Eden, Rowen, Jacob, and Eliott.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Memorial contributions can be made to the Inside Out Playback Theater Group or Center for Justice and Peacebuilding c/o Eastern Mennonite University at emu.edu/giving
A small gathering will be held in Coshocton, Ohio at a date to be determined in the Spring.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020