Ronald "Rod" Bradford
West Lafayette - Ronald "Rod" G. Bradford, 84, of West Lafayette passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center. He was born in Plainfield, Ohio on February 2, 1936 to the late Harvey and Goldie (Fansley) Bradford.
Rod graduated from Plainfield High School and went on to serve in the United States Army. After the Army he worked for Stone Container, Peabody Coal, and Yankee Exploration. He was a member of the Kimbolton United Methodist Church. He enjoyed listening to country music and hosting music at his house; he was even in a band "Country Aire".
Rod is survived by his wife, Beverley (Danley) Bradford, whom he married August 30, 1958; children Greg Bradford of Zanesville, Todd (Sherrie) Bradford of West Lafayette, and Mitch (Jana Dotson) Bradford of Coshocton; four grandchildren, Kyle, Shelby, Sean, and Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by brothers Loren Bradford and Robert Bradford; sister Betty Barthalow.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services for Rod will be held on Monday at 12:00pm with Pastor Eddie Warne officiating. Burial of Rod's cremated remains will take place at Plainfield Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the Kimbolton United Methodist Church or the Central Ohio Chapter; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020