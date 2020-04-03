|
|
Ronald Geog
Warsaw - Ronald Lee Geog, 71, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home.
He was born July 12, 1948 in Holmes Co. to the late Emerson Geog, Jr. and Wanda E. (Baker) Geog. He served in the US Navy from 1967-1971. He was a senior control tech for AEP before his retirement.
Ronald enjoyed his grandchildren, golf, farming, and gardening.
He is survived by a son, Ronald A. (Denise) Geog of Warsaw; a daughter, Heather R. (Greg Jr.) Cox of Conesville; three granddaughters, Haley Mosholder, Macey Geog, and Chloey Geog; a grandson, Brandon Cox; and two sisters, Peggy (Paul) Kinney and Lucinda "Sue" Corbett.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike S. Geog and Gerald Geog; a sister, Donna Guy; and a brother-in-law, Larry Corbett.
Services will be scheduled at a later date. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is assisting the family. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shrivers Hospice, 601 Underwood St. Zanesville, OH 43701.
