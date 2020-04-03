Services
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Geog
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Geog


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Geog Obituary
Ronald Geog

Warsaw - Ronald Lee Geog, 71, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home.

He was born July 12, 1948 in Holmes Co. to the late Emerson Geog, Jr. and Wanda E. (Baker) Geog. He served in the US Navy from 1967-1971. He was a senior control tech for AEP before his retirement.

Ronald enjoyed his grandchildren, golf, farming, and gardening.

He is survived by a son, Ronald A. (Denise) Geog of Warsaw; a daughter, Heather R. (Greg Jr.) Cox of Conesville; three granddaughters, Haley Mosholder, Macey Geog, and Chloey Geog; a grandson, Brandon Cox; and two sisters, Peggy (Paul) Kinney and Lucinda "Sue" Corbett.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike S. Geog and Gerald Geog; a sister, Donna Guy; and a brother-in-law, Larry Corbett.

Services will be scheduled at a later date. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is assisting the family. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shrivers Hospice, 601 Underwood St. Zanesville, OH 43701.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
coshoctontribune