Ronald Hayes
Coshocton - After a long, courageous battle with cancer, the Lord called Ron home on Tuesday October 29, 2019.
He was born in Cambridge on January 25, 1969. He married Laura Thomas on December 15, 1991. He attended the Solid Rock Foursquare Church in Coshocton, and loved fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, and wood working.
Ron is survived by his wife, Laura, his children, Samantha (Steven) Estvanko, Matthew (Molly) Thomas, and Kelsey Hayes, all of Coshocton. His grandchildren, Chesney Freeman, Madeline Thomas, Dylen Hayes, and Morgan Thomas, his brothers, Dean and James Hayes, his sister, Jolyn Dean, and his mother and father-in-law, Bev and Steve Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Delores Smith, his grandparents, Charles and Margaret Johnson, and a granddaughter, Alexandria Thomas.
A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 1 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Larry Massie officiating. A cremation will follow. Visitation will be from 4-5:00.
Memorial donations can be made toward expenses through the funeral home at fischerfuneralhome.com, or to PO Box 25 Warsaw, 43844.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019