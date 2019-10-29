Services
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Hayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Hayes Obituary
Ronald Hayes

Coshocton - After a long, courageous battle with cancer, the Lord called Ron home on Tuesday October 29, 2019.

He was born in Cambridge on January 25, 1969. He married Laura Thomas on December 15, 1991. He attended the Solid Rock Foursquare Church in Coshocton, and loved fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, and wood working.

Ron is survived by his wife, Laura, his children, Samantha (Steven) Estvanko, Matthew (Molly) Thomas, and Kelsey Hayes, all of Coshocton. His grandchildren, Chesney Freeman, Madeline Thomas, Dylen Hayes, and Morgan Thomas, his brothers, Dean and James Hayes, his sister, Jolyn Dean, and his mother and father-in-law, Bev and Steve Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Delores Smith, his grandparents, Charles and Margaret Johnson, and a granddaughter, Alexandria Thomas.

A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 1 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Larry Massie officiating. A cremation will follow. Visitation will be from 4-5:00.

Memorial donations can be made toward expenses through the funeral home at fischerfuneralhome.com, or to PO Box 25 Warsaw, 43844.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
coshoctontribune