Ronald Royer
Coshocton - Ronald Dean Royer, 74, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at his residence.
Ron was born Aug. 10, 1945 in Wooster to the late James and Sara Juanita (Finnell) Royer. He retired from G.E. after 35 ½ years. He enjoyed boating, campfires, and motorcycles, as well as going to Myrtle Beach and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Murna (Ames) Royer, whom he married Oct. 21, 1988; two sons, Rick (Alison) Royer and Chris (Tracy) Royer; two daughters, Stephanie (Joe) Strickland and Sara (Bryan) Feist; a step-daughter, Angie Davis; eight grandchildren, Brandon Cotterman, Justin (Markita) Cotterman, Julia Royer (Ben), Jaina Royer, Nevaeh Courtney, Zoey Milligan, Brice Kostelnik, and Christopher Bullock; two great-grandchildren, Alexander Cotterman and Theo Hammond; and a special niece, Dawn White.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Holly Jo (Royer) Grover, a brother, Jack Chaney, and his mother-in-law, Virginia Ames.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Canal Lewisville Cemetery. Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to Interim Hospice, 499 S. Second St. Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020