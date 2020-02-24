Services
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Royer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Royer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Royer Obituary
Ronald Royer

Coshocton - Ronald Dean Royer, 74, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at his residence.

Ron was born Aug. 10, 1945 in Wooster to the late James and Sara Juanita (Finnell) Royer. He retired from G.E. after 35 ½ years. He enjoyed boating, campfires, and motorcycles, as well as going to Myrtle Beach and spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Murna (Ames) Royer, whom he married Oct. 21, 1988; two sons, Rick (Alison) Royer and Chris (Tracy) Royer; two daughters, Stephanie (Joe) Strickland and Sara (Bryan) Feist; a step-daughter, Angie Davis; eight grandchildren, Brandon Cotterman, Justin (Markita) Cotterman, Julia Royer (Ben), Jaina Royer, Nevaeh Courtney, Zoey Milligan, Brice Kostelnik, and Christopher Bullock; two great-grandchildren, Alexander Cotterman and Theo Hammond; and a special niece, Dawn White.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Holly Jo (Royer) Grover, a brother, Jack Chaney, and his mother-in-law, Virginia Ames.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Canal Lewisville Cemetery. Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made to Interim Hospice, 499 S. Second St. Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
coshoctontribune