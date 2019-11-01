|
Rosalie Akins
Warsaw - Rosalie (King) Akins, 92, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Sycamore Run Nursing Home in Millersburg.
She was born July 10, 1927 in Brinkhaven to the late A.G. and Clara (Sapp) King. On January 26, 1944 she married W. Eugene Akins, who died April 16, 2018. She was a member of The Roll Called Up Yonder.
Surviving are 3 children, Eugene (Nancy) Akins of Warsaw, Steven (Cathie) Akins of Warsaw, and Cathy Snyder (fiancé, Dave Reed of Massillon) of Coshocton; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; a sister, Jeanie (Lester) Hawkins of Killbuck; and a sister-in-law, Mildred Israel of West Lafayette.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Glen Darwin (Sarah) King; a sister, Polly Triplett; and a grandson, Steven Akins.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Starkey Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in Tiverton Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be directed to Lifecare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd. Wooster, OH 44691.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019