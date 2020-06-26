Rosella Israel Adams
Coshocton - Elderess Rosella Israel Adams, age 52, of Coshocton, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on October 10, 1967 to Adv. Pres. Elder William Adams Jr. and Sr. Mother Sarah (Austin) Adams.
Rosella worked for Kraft Heinz Foods in Coshocton and was a lifelong member of The Supreme Council of the House of Jacob.
She is survived by her son, Deacon Micah Adams of New Jersey, parents Adv. Pres. Elder William and Sr. Mother Sarah Adams Jr. of New Jersey ; siblings Elderess Elizabeth Abigail Smith of New Jersey, Brother Jeremiah Adams of New Jersey, Pres. Elder Samuel ( Elderess Rose) Adams of New Jersey, Eldress Anna Adams of Texas, Deacon Dan Adams of New York, Elderess Huldah Adams of New Jersey and Elderess Patricia (Elder Martin) Summers of Connecticut .
Rosella was preceded in death by her brother, David Adams.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home, 186 Park Ave., Coshocton, Ohio, with COVID-19 health & safety precautions being observed.
A private Funeral service will be held at the funeral home with Honorary Senior Bishop J. Matthias Pearson officiating. Burial will follow in Machpelah's Burial Acres.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.