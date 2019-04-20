Services
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Rosemarie Kettler
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Coshocton - Rosemarie (Salway) Kettler, 92, of Coshocton, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Rosemarie was born in Colebrook, Ohio on October 15, 1926 to the late Clarence and Louise (Valentine) Salway. After graduating from high school in Cleveland, she went on to work for 30 years as a waitress for the Tick Tock Tavern in Cleveland. On July 22, 1946, she married Herb Kettler, who preceded her in death on November 21, 2010. Rosemarie was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a past member of the Isabella Guild. She was involved in numerous activities within the church. Rosemarie was an avid golfer and bowler and she loved to travel with her husband, Herb.

Rosemarie is survived by her sons, Ken (Renae) and Tim (Roberta) Kettler, six grandchildren: Jennifer (Brian) Zumsteg, Kendra, Malcolm, Rachel, Kenny (Anna), and Kevin Kettler; sister, Patricia Kochy, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Rosemarie was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence Salway and Leonard Grille.

Calling hours will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5-7 pm and will be concluded with a Rosary Service. A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:30 am with Father Victor R. Wesoloski officiating. Per Rosemarie's wishes, a cremation will then take place and a graveside service at South Lawn Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
