Roy Wesley Conrad
Coshocton - Roy Wesley Conrad, 81, of Coshocton passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his home. He was born in Warsaw on September 13, 1937 to the late C.G. Conrad and Marcella (Drushell) Conrad.
He was a faithful member of the Coshocton Christian Tabernacle and worked for Peabody Coal for 30 years.
Roy is survived by his wife, Joanne (Brillhart) Conrad, whom he married June 8, 1957; children Royce Anne (Todd) Peck, Christy (Dave) Grudier, Kelly (Steve) Johnson, and Betty Jo Stewart; 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren, with two on the way; brother Russell Conrad; and sister Mary Ann (Jim) Gill.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Ronald Conrad and sister Miriam (Esselburn) Henry.
We will always remember is faith in Jesus Christ and his legacy he passed onto his children and grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Coshocton Christian Tabernacle, 23891 Airport Rd, Coshocton, OH 43812, on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm and one hour prior to the service. Funeral services for Roy will be held at the church on Tuesday at 11:00am with Pastor Sonny Easterday and Pastor Mike Jansen officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memorial Gardens. The Miller Funeral Home, Coshocton is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019