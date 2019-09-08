Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coshocton Christian Tabernacle
23891 Airport Rd
Coshocton, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Coshocton Christian Tabernacle
23891 Airport Rd
Coshocton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Coshocton Christian Tabernacle
23891 Airport Rd
Coshocton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Conrad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Wesley Conrad


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Wesley Conrad Obituary
Roy Wesley Conrad

Coshocton - Roy Wesley Conrad, 81, of Coshocton passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his home. He was born in Warsaw on September 13, 1937 to the late C.G. Conrad and Marcella (Drushell) Conrad.

He was a faithful member of the Coshocton Christian Tabernacle and worked for Peabody Coal for 30 years.

Roy is survived by his wife, Joanne (Brillhart) Conrad, whom he married June 8, 1957; children Royce Anne (Todd) Peck, Christy (Dave) Grudier, Kelly (Steve) Johnson, and Betty Jo Stewart; 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren, with two on the way; brother Russell Conrad; and sister Mary Ann (Jim) Gill.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Ronald Conrad and sister Miriam (Esselburn) Henry.

We will always remember is faith in Jesus Christ and his legacy he passed onto his children and grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Coshocton Christian Tabernacle, 23891 Airport Rd, Coshocton, OH 43812, on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm and one hour prior to the service. Funeral services for Roy will be held at the church on Tuesday at 11:00am with Pastor Sonny Easterday and Pastor Mike Jansen officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memorial Gardens. The Miller Funeral Home, Coshocton is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
coshoctontribune