Rozalynn Kinney
Rozalynn Kinney

Newcomerstown - Baby Rozalynn Jay Kinney, beloved daughter of Ashley and Andy, was born and passed on Thursday September 3rd, 2020. Rozalynn experienced only love, and even though her mommy and daddy fought desperately to hold onto her, she was too amazing to stay.

Rozalynn is survived by her parents Andrew Kinney and Ashley Everhart; siblings Alexandrea (Allie) Jones, Payge Kinney and Holland Kinney; grandparents Tammy & Abe Kinney, Kathy Wilson and Christopher & Kellie Everhart; aunts and uncles Amy (Rick) Booth, Alia Everhart, Christopher (Megan) Everhart, Rashanna Kinney and Tausha Kinney; and many cousins.

Rozalynn is preceded in death by her great-grandparents Butch and Lena Newell, her cousin Shawn Braniger and her guardian angel Brian Jay Ott.

The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family and no services will be held. An online memorial can be found at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
