Russell A. "Beetle" Bailey Jr.
Coshocton - Russell A. "Beetle" Bailey Jr., 81, of Coshocton died Friday June 21, 2019. He was born Wednesday, November 3, 1937 in Canal Lewisville to the late Russell Bailey Sr. and Florence (Ryan) Bailey. He was a graduate of Keene High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked as an Electrician. Russell was a member of the Eagles of Coshocton and attended The Church of the Nazarene of Coshocton. He enjoyed camping, boating and traveling. He married Terri Lawver Bailey on October 25, 1986 who survives. Also surviving is one daughter, Ragan (Jeremy) Scher of Ashkum, IL; three grandchildren, Ashley (Dustin) Meier, Nick Cognion and Sean Cognion; two great grandchildren, Taylor and Luke Meier; two brothers, James (Peggy) Darr of Fresno, Kenny (Arlene) Bailey of Coshocton. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob Darr and Don (Duck) Darr. No services are planned. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 24, 2019