Russell Conrad
Warsaw - Russell Norman Conrad, 88, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia.
He was born March 7, 1931 in Newark to the late C.G. and Marcella (Drushell) Conrad. He was a 1949 graduate of Warsaw High School, and served in the US Air Force from 1950-1954, Fort Sam Houston, in Air Medical Specialist School.
After his military service, Russell attended DeVRY Technical School, and completed on-the-job Carpentry Union Apprenticeship from 1954-1958. He worked as a Union Carpenter for over 40 years, working for various contractors across Ohio and the United States, and as a self-employed contractor he completed many construction jobs for local businesses and individuals.
Russell enjoyed farming, equipment operating, and welding. He was a member of Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church, where he was active in Sunday School, the church choir, and missionary work. He volunteered at the Hope Clinic, and the staff and residents of Signature Healthcare knew him as "The Banana Man".
He is survived by a son, Randy Conrad of Warsaw; a daughter, René Conrad of Cleveland; three grandsons, Jacob (Stephanie) Conrad, Brien (Lauren) Conrad, and Nick Conrad; a great-grandson, Grayson Conrad; a sister, Mary Ann (James) Gill of Coshocton; two sisters-in-law, Joanne Conrad and Linda Bowen, both of Coshocton; brother-in-law, John Henry of Coshocton; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald E. & Roy W. Conrad; a sister, Miriam Ruth (Conrad) Esselburn-Henry; and a nephew, R. Dean Conrad.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at the Prairie Chapel U.M.C., 45494 CR 23 Coshocton, OH 43812, with Pastor Dail Parrish officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Chapel Cemetery, with graveside military rites conducted by the Coshocton Co. Joint Veterans Council Honor Guard. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22nd at the church, as well as one hour prior to service time on Thursday. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. SW New Philadelphia, OH 44663; or to the Prairie Chapel U.M.C.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020