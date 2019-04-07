Russell H. Vickers



Coshocton - Russell H. Vickers, 87, of Coshocton passed away at Bickford Worthington Assisted Living in Worthington, Ohio on Friday March 29, 2019.



Russell was born in Coshocton on May 6, 1931 to the late Harvey and Niva (Emig) Vickers. He served in the US Army from 1952-1954 and was a self-employed timber cutter throughout his life. Russell was also a member of the Coshocton Elks Lodge and AMVETS. He enjoyed fishing for walleye on Lake Erie, loved playing cards and golfing with his friends.



He was the most loving and caring uncle "Unk" to his two surviving nieces Sandra K. Percy of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Vicki A. Skerness of Worthington, OH and his nephew J. Russell "J.R." Miller of Ashland, OR; and 3 great nieces and 1 great nephew



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Maxine Vickers whom passed away in 2012 and his sister Kathleen Vickers Miller whom passed away in 1984.



A memorial service will be held at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Karen Crawford officiating. The Coshocton Elks Lodge will also be performing an Elks service. Interment of Russell and Maxine's cremated remains will follow in South Lawn Cemetery where Coshocton County Veterans Council will be performing military honors.



Memorial contributions may be directed to , 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.



An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary