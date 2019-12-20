|
Rusty Lawrence
Warsaw - Ross Karr "Rusty" Lawrence, 73, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Coshocton.
He was born Sept. 29, 1946 in Spring Mountain to the late Donald F. and Mary K. (Hamer) Lawrence. He was a former employee of Clow, Pretty Products, Quaker State, and Wilson Cabinets. He was a member of the Killbuck V.F.W., and enjoyed camping at V.F.W. Lake. He also loved hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his children, Don Lawrence, Kelly (Travis) Zimmer, and Tonya (David) Rhodes; his grandchildren, Gage Zimmer, Talon Zimmer, Cort Temple, Rann Zimmer (Caitlyn Bookless), Bladen Rhodes, and Braxton Rhodes; great-grandchildren, Gavin Zimmer, Jamison Ryan, Salem Zimmer, Carter Temple, and Dallas Temple; siblings, Tom (Janet) Lawrence, Ronnie (Jodi) Lawrence, Tamie Daugherty (Tracy McVay), and Sandy (Gary) Zimmer; and several nieces & nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Lawrence; two brothers, Donnie & Larry Lawrence; and a niece, Sheila Roberts.
There are no services planned. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is assisting the family. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations are suggested for the upkeep of V.F.W. Lake, care of Killbuck V.F.W. 185 W. Front St. Killbuck, OH 44637.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019