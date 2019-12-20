Services
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Resources
More Obituaries for Rusty Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rusty Lawrence


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rusty Lawrence Obituary
Rusty Lawrence

Warsaw - Ross Karr "Rusty" Lawrence, 73, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Coshocton.

He was born Sept. 29, 1946 in Spring Mountain to the late Donald F. and Mary K. (Hamer) Lawrence. He was a former employee of Clow, Pretty Products, Quaker State, and Wilson Cabinets. He was a member of the Killbuck V.F.W., and enjoyed camping at V.F.W. Lake. He also loved hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his children, Don Lawrence, Kelly (Travis) Zimmer, and Tonya (David) Rhodes; his grandchildren, Gage Zimmer, Talon Zimmer, Cort Temple, Rann Zimmer (Caitlyn Bookless), Bladen Rhodes, and Braxton Rhodes; great-grandchildren, Gavin Zimmer, Jamison Ryan, Salem Zimmer, Carter Temple, and Dallas Temple; siblings, Tom (Janet) Lawrence, Ronnie (Jodi) Lawrence, Tamie Daugherty (Tracy McVay), and Sandy (Gary) Zimmer; and several nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Lawrence; two brothers, Donnie & Larry Lawrence; and a niece, Sheila Roberts.

There are no services planned. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is assisting the family. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations are suggested for the upkeep of V.F.W. Lake, care of Killbuck V.F.W. 185 W. Front St. Killbuck, OH 44637.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rusty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
coshoctontribune