Ruth Darlene Wisecarver
Fresno - Ruth Darlene Wisecarver, 76, of Fresno passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at The Laurels of Heath. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on August 11, 1944 to the late Glenn and Margaret (Wisecarver) Funk.
Ruth worked at Pretty Products for more than 40 years before retiring. She was a member of the Coshocton Moose Lodge, Coshocton Eagles Lodge, and the VFW 1330 and 2040. She loved to watch the birds and spend time outdoors.
Ruth is survived by her two sons, Loren Stowers and Todd Stowers both of Fresno; granddaughter Jessica Stowers; great grandchildren Abby, Bryer, and Carter; and great aunts Laura and Mable Wisecarver.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 12:00pm at Bethel Cemetery, Township Road 346, Warsaw, Ohio 43844. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the Coshocton Animal Shelter. The Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com