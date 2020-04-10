|
Ruth Davis
Coshocton - Ruth Carolyn Crile Davis, age 88, of Coshocton, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Signature Health Care. Ruth was born on March 17, 1932, in Chili, OH, to the late George E. and Bertha C. (Buser) Crile. She was very proud of her Crile heritage. Ruth was a 1950 graduate of Fresno High School. On November 22, 1953, she married Richard N. Davis. Ruth worked at JII and Shaw Barton in accounts receivable and as the switchboard operator before retiring in 1997. A member of the Roscoe United Methodist Church, Ruth was active in the church as a member of the choir, as well as, the Women's Society of Christian Service. She loved all types of music and enjoyed cooking and baking; her family and friends can attest to her skills. Above all, Ruth loved her family. Her kind, generous and welcoming personality engaged all she met. Ruth never met a stranger.
Along with her loving husband, Richard, Ruth is survived by her children, Renee (Erin) Davis of Chagrin Falls, OH and Rick (Christi) of Ashland, KY; grandchildren, Tyler (Amanda) Davis, Danielle (Kevin) Miller and Lexi (Christian) Taylor; great-grandchildren, Maple and Bonnie Miller and Henley Davis.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene and Hubert and sisters, Esther and Lois.
At this time the family has chosen cremation. Services will be held for Ruth at a later date. Burial will take place at Coshocton County Memorial Gardens.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020