Ruth Evelyn Hixson
Douglasville - Ruth Evelyn Hixson, age 86, of Douglasville, GA, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Douglasville Nursing and Rehab Center, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on November 25, 1932 in Chili, OH to her late parents; Clarence and Ella Miller. Mrs. Hixson attended Westside Baptist Church in Rocky Face, GA. Ruth greatly enjoyed her trips with her husband, John and her family. Mrs. Hixson will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her brothers; Walter A. Miller and Robert E. Miller, sister, Kathryn W. Syler and great granddaughter, Maria McElreath.
Survivors include her loving husband, John Buchanan Hixson of Douglasville, GA, daughter, Bonnie Cline and her husband, Darrell Cline of Douglasville, GA, grandchildren, Elmer (Maria) McElreath, Darrell (Melinda) Cline Jr., Daniel (Tabatha) Cline, Charity (Kevin) Hill, Jeremy Cline, several great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Ruth Evelyn Hixson will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Temple Baptist Church at 11:00 AM with Pastor Rodney Colston officiating. A private interment will be held after the service. The family will receive friends at Temple Baptist Church on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM, Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the service begins at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to Temple Baptist Church in memory of Mrs. Hixson.
Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020