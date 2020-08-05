1/1
Ruth Miller
Ruth Miller

Pataskala - Ruth W. Miller, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. She was born June 9, 1929 in Coshocton, Ohio to the late David and Mina (Hoffstatter) Wilhelm. Ruth was raised on a farm near Warsaw where she learned to appreciate hard work and the great outdoors. Along with her husband, Donald R. Miller, they later moved to Whitehall and raised their three children.

Ruth retired as a manager at Borden's. She and Donald loved to travel all over the country and even to Alaska. They enjoyed playing cards and hanging out at the neighborhood pool. Ruth cherished her role as mother to her children, Donald R. "Dick" (Kathy) Miller, II, Samuel D. (Michelle) Miller, and Sue E. (Ronald) Merrill; grandchildren, Rich (Azure), Mike (Jenn), Lindsay (Chris), Brian (Krista), Ben (Ellen), David (Jessica), and Betsy; great grandchildren, Brenden, Kiki, Jordy, Kane, Marie, Veda, Zoey, Ronnie, and Noah on the way.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Wilhelm.

Private services are planned with interment to follow at Valley View Cemetery in Warsaw, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's honor to Licking County Humane Society, www.lchspets.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.kauberfraley.com. Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home in Pataskala is honored to assist the family.




Published in Coshocton Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
7409273971
