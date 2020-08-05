Ruth Miller
Pataskala - Ruth W. Miller, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. She was born June 9, 1929 in Coshocton, Ohio to the late David and Mina (Hoffstatter) Wilhelm. Ruth was raised on a farm near Warsaw where she learned to appreciate hard work and the great outdoors. Along with her husband, Donald R. Miller, they later moved to Whitehall and raised their three children.
Ruth retired as a manager at Borden's. She and Donald loved to travel all over the country and even to Alaska. They enjoyed playing cards and hanging out at the neighborhood pool. Ruth cherished her role as mother to her children, Donald R. "Dick" (Kathy) Miller, II, Samuel D. (Michelle) Miller, and Sue E. (Ronald) Merrill; grandchildren, Rich (Azure), Mike (Jenn), Lindsay (Chris), Brian (Krista), Ben (Ellen), David (Jessica), and Betsy; great grandchildren, Brenden, Kiki, Jordy, Kane, Marie, Veda, Zoey, Ronnie, and Noah on the way.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Wilhelm.
Private services are planned with interment to follow at Valley View Cemetery in Warsaw, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's honor to Licking County Humane Society, www.lchspets.org
