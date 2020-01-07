Services
Samuel L. Irby

Samuel L. Irby Obituary
Samuel L. Irby

Coshocton - Samuel L. Irby, 74, of Coshocton died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville, Ohio.

Born February 12, 1945 in Selma, Alabama, he was the son of Clenord Irby and Elizabeth Hicks. July 2, 1994 he married Sarah Latham who survives. He was a brake shoe operator for San Cast Inc., until he retired in 2007. He also was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife Sarah are five children, Prince E. Ellison of Coshocton, Samuel T. Irby of Coshocton, Clenord Irby of Cincinnati, Sonya Irby of Columbus, and Pinkie Murphy of Wooster; five grandchildren; two sisters, Rosie Jackson of Wooster and Sallie Irby of Selma, Alabama; one special brother William Howard of Selma, Alabama.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather William Hicks.

Services will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Free Funeral Home, Coshocton with Pastor Cliff Biggers and Rev. Cedric Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in South Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.freefuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
