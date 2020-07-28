1/1
Sandra K. Nelson
Sandra K. Nelson

Coshocton - Sandra K. Nelson, 66, of Coshocton passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home. She was born and raised in Coshocton on June 26, 1954 to the late Lester and Mildred (Scherer) Bechtol.

Sandra graduated from Coshocton High School and worked for Ansel Edmonts for more than 20 years. She enjoyed going to Bingo, making jokes, laughing, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Nelson, of 30 years; Son Dustin (Tammy) Jones and their three children; daughter Katrina Laird and her three children; step daughter Melissa Flores and her four children; and step son Mark Nelson and his three children; and nephew Nicholas (Goldie) Abott and their two children.

Along with her parents Sandra is preceded in death by her sister Karen Abott-Lahey; brothers Robert and Rodney; and two grandchildren

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 11:00am - 1:00pm with funeral services beginning at 1:00pm with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
