Sandra L. Allman
Coshocton - Sandra L. Allman age 81 of Coshocton left this world Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio.
Born November 1, 1937 in Coshocton, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. and Margarette E. (Chilcote) Womer.
Sandra was a 1955 graduate of Coshocton High School and a member of the TOPS 506 of Coshocton.
Sandra was a loving wife to her late husband James "Jim" B. Allman whom she married on June 16, 1957; mother to Julie (Tim) Holder of LaGrange, KY, Joni Dennis of Marietta, OH, James B. (Angie) Allman II of Coshocton; grandmother of 9 grandchildren; and great-grandmother of 6 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents Sandra was preceded in death by a stillborn brother Jackie Womer.
Services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Free Funeral Home, Coshocton. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday at the Free Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Online condolences may be made at www.freefuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 20, 2019