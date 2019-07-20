Services
Free Funeral Home
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-4515
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Free Funeral Home
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Free Funeral Home
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Allman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. Allman


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. Allman Obituary
Sandra L. Allman

Coshocton - Sandra L. Allman age 81 of Coshocton left this world Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio.

Born November 1, 1937 in Coshocton, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. and Margarette E. (Chilcote) Womer.

Sandra was a 1955 graduate of Coshocton High School and a member of the TOPS 506 of Coshocton.

Sandra was a loving wife to her late husband James "Jim" B. Allman whom she married on June 16, 1957; mother to Julie (Tim) Holder of LaGrange, KY, Joni Dennis of Marietta, OH, James B. (Angie) Allman II of Coshocton; grandmother of 9 grandchildren; and great-grandmother of 6 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents Sandra was preceded in death by a stillborn brother Jackie Womer.

Services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Free Funeral Home, Coshocton. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday at the Free Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.

Online condolences may be made at www.freefuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
coshoctontribune