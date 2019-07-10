Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandra Lusk Obituary
Sandra Lusk

West Lafayette - Sandra Yvonne Lusk, 74, of West Lafayette passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. She was born in Coshocton on September 28, 1944 to the late Thomas and MaryMae (Smith) Morrison.

Sandra previously worked for Hanh's Quick Fill, owned and operated Village Pizza in West Lafayette and was a homemaker, raising five children. She enjoyed bowling, card club and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Lusk, whom she married October 21, 1959; children Robin (Jamie) Lusk of West Lafayette, Tommy Lusk of Coshocton, Kris (Lori) Lusk of Johnstown, and Shannon (Chad) Hains of West Lafayette; grandchildren Jordan Lusk, Ali (Tyler) Bradford, Kristi (Beau) Timmons, Shaylene, Devin (Samantha), Haley, Maddi, and Jake Lusk, Jaelee Freetage and Kody and Bryce Hains; six great grandchildren; sister Candy McCombs; and her dog, Gracie.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her daughter Stacey Freetage; brother Gary Smith and sister Pat Minor; and aunt Helena Smith.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services for Sandra will be Friday at 11:00 with Pastor Dan Eggan officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery, West Lafayette. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 10, 2019
