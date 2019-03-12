Services
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St. P.O. Box 25
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
South Lawn Cemetery
Coshocton, OH
Coshocton - Sandra Marvin, 74, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

She was born June 19, 1944 in Coshocton to the late George W. and Margaret H. (Crayton) Marvin. She graduated form Coshocton High School in 1962, God's Bible School and College in 1969, Malone College in 1974, and received a Master's Degree in Library Science from Kent State University. After teaching at Kent St. for a year, she taught English at Coshocton High School for three and one half years before becoming the school librarian for the next twenty-six and one half years. She attended the Coshocton Church of the Nazarene, and was a member of CCEA, OEA, and NEA.

She is survived by two sisters, Barbara Everhart of Coshocton, and Sharon Porter of Xenia; eight nieces & nephews; and thirteen great nieces & great nephews

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Miller.

A graveside service for family & friends will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at South Lawn Cemetery in Coshocton, with Pastor Dave Boots officiating. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 84 Pine St. Coshocton, OH 43812; the Coshocton Public Library, 655 Main St. Coshocton , OH 43812; or to the Coshocton Church of the Nazarene, 1058 Orange St. Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019
