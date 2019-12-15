|
|
Sandra McGrady
Warsaw - Sandra Deanne (Jolley) McGrady, 82, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 23, 1937 in Barberton to the late Charles Christian and Mabel Eudora (Wholf) Jolley. She married Francis Vaughn McGrady on Sept. 10, 1966, who preceded her in death on Feb. 20, 2017.
Sandra loved gardening, crossword puzzles, and going for a ride, especially if it was to a thrift store to find a great bargain.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia (Lewis) Ehman of Warsaw and Barbara (Eric) Scheurman of Wakatomika; seven grandchildren, Erin Ehman, Ethan Ehman, Evan Ehman, Ean (Kali) Ehman, Eden Ehman, Kristofer Scheurman (fiancé Samantha Wilson), and Collin Scheurman; and several nieces & nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Christian "Bud" Jolley, Jr.; and a sister, Doris Lucille (Jolley) Ruth.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Mountain Cemetery. Visitation is two hours prior to service time at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to , 3229 Burnet Ave.
Cincinnati, OH 45229; or to ,
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019