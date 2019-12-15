Services
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra McGrady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra McGrady

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra McGrady Obituary
Sandra McGrady

Warsaw - Sandra Deanne (Jolley) McGrady, 82, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center.

She was born Sept. 23, 1937 in Barberton to the late Charles Christian and Mabel Eudora (Wholf) Jolley. She married Francis Vaughn McGrady on Sept. 10, 1966, who preceded her in death on Feb. 20, 2017.

Sandra loved gardening, crossword puzzles, and going for a ride, especially if it was to a thrift store to find a great bargain.

She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia (Lewis) Ehman of Warsaw and Barbara (Eric) Scheurman of Wakatomika; seven grandchildren, Erin Ehman, Ethan Ehman, Evan Ehman, Ean (Kali) Ehman, Eden Ehman, Kristofer Scheurman (fiancé Samantha Wilson), and Collin Scheurman; and several nieces & nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Christian "Bud" Jolley, Jr.; and a sister, Doris Lucille (Jolley) Ruth.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Mountain Cemetery. Visitation is two hours prior to service time at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made to , 3229 Burnet Ave.

Cincinnati, OH 45229; or to ,
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
coshoctontribune