Sandra Pichler
1942 - 2020
Sandra Pichler

Coshocton - Sandra Earlene Pichler, 78, of Coshocton passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on January 22, 1942 to the late Earl and Dortha (Parson) Matthews.

Sandra worked as a home health aide for more than 30 years before retiring. She loved playing Bingo, going to yard sales and her dog, Cookie and cat, Spook.

She is survived by her daughters Jackie (Tom) Darr and Deana (Hubie) Cushman both of Coshocton; grandchildren Danielle (Moses Schlabach) Lewis, Travis Guilliams, Haley (Cody) Crossley, Torie Guilliams, Cameran Crossley, and Tommy Darr; great grandchildren Kennedee, Lincolnn, Taylyn, Elli, Knox, Champ, Legacee, T.J; and siblings Larry Mounts and Cathy (Frank) Dilly.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Frank J. Pichler, who passed in 1997; daughter Lillian Moore Huff; grandson T.J. Guilliams; brother Earl "Jr." Matthews; and sister Ruth Ann Dunfee.

Graveside services will be held at South Lawn Cemetery on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 12:00pm with Rev. Cliff Biggers officiating. The Miller Funeral Home is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
12:00 PM
South Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
