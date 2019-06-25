|
Sara Viola Grewell
Newcomerstown - Sara Viola Grewell, 83, of Newcomerstown died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her residence. She was born Monday August 12,1935 in Coshocton to the late Walter V. and Flora L. (Fouts) Cognion. She was a 1953 Graduate of Plainfield High School and a homemaker. She bowled on Thursday morning Gutter Duster League and loved to put out a large garden she shared with family and friends. Vi enjoyed playing cards every Sunday with her loving family and friends whom she also shared her large meals she loved to cook.
It was special to her to attend the Plainfield Class reunions. Vi attended the Grewell Family Reunion this past weekend with 107 in attendence, 55 from her family, and she was so blessed to have all ten of her children in attendence. On October 10,1953 she married James E. Grewell, who died July 15, 1985. She is survived by 7 sons, Jeffery, Mike and Joe Grewell all of Port Washington, Douglas W., Steve and Vincent Grewell all of Newcomerstown, Greg Grewell of Dover; 3 daughters, Penny K. Clark of Newcomerstown, Candy Viola Allison of Millersburg and Veronica Fender of Baltic; 36 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers William and Leonard Cognion; one sister Annie Otterstedt. She was preceded in death by her brother Donald Cognion and sister Dorothy Miller.
Services will be Thursday June 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church with Fr. Victor Wesolowski officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Newcomerstown. Visitation is Wednesday June 26, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sara Viola Grewell Memorial Scholarship Fund 5465 East State Road Newcomerstown, OH 43832.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 25, 2019