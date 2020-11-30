Sarah Fleming
Coshocton - Sarah C. Fleming, 87, of Coshocton passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Altercare Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coshocton. She was born Fairfield, Ohio on September 13, 1933 to the late Joseph and Bessie (Douglas) Swails.
Sarah worked a Pretty Products and the Roscoe Village Inn before retiring. She loved doing puzzles, watching movies and collecting carousel horses.
Sarah is survived by her children Paulet (Richard) Cutshall of Coshocton, Mary (Kenny) Tumblin of Fresno, Glenn "Bud" R. (Evelyn) Fleming of Coshocton, Joyce (Bill) Langdon of Warsaw, and Bernice (Shannon) Caplinger of Coshocton; grandchildren Michelle Grey, Michael (Randi) Cutshall, Billie (Fiance Tim Phillips Jr.) Garrett, Jesse Langdon, Aaron (Danielle) Fleming, Erica Fleming, Shelby (Miguel Pena) Albertson, and Haley (Gabriel Persinger) Wick; great grandchildren Rylee, Skylee, Callen, Wyatt, and Chevelle; siblings Thelma Keener, Dorothy Johnson, and Edie Adams; sister-in-law Lois Swails; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn E. Fleming who passed away January 4, 2013; siblings Florence (Bill) Foglesong, John (Betty) Swails, Russell Swails, and Joseph (Sue) Swails; brothers-in-law Wayne Adams, Bernard Johnson, and Walt Keener.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Coshocton County Memory Gardens. The Miller Funeral Home is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com