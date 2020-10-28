Sharon Ann Henry
Coshocton - Sharon Ann (Casey) Henry was called home to Heaven on this day of October 28, 2020. She was born on July 8, 1940 to the late Milo and Hazel (Kiser) Casey. Sharon was proud to be a 1958 graduate of Coshocton High School and a lifetime member of the Coshocton Church of the Nazarene. Sharon is survived by her three daughters and one son: Vickie (Harold) Davis, Julie Henry, Jacque (David) Wagner and Brian Henry all of Coshocton. She also had six grandchildren she dearly loved: Scott (Alicia) Polston of Dunbar WV, Luke Henry of Newark, Analea (Steve)Smith, Erin (Derek) Alverson, Elizabeth (Zach) McMorrow, and Casey (Kayla) Davis all of Coshocton. Sharon has 14 great grandchildren and one more on the way. Ben and Josh Polston, Tyler, Carter and Gavin Henry, Braxton and Corbin Smith, Addison, Cooper and Landon Alverson, Lillian, Olivia, Asher and Duke McMorrow, and Baby boy Davis coming in April. Sharon loved her dog, Conrail too! Her husband, Herb Henry preceded her death as well as her brother, Rodney Casey, and a young sister Carol Casey. Sharon was always remembered as a fun mom to many kids as her children grew up. She started her own 4-H club, The Groovy Gals, which has left a rich legacy of 4-H for her family. To this day her great grandchildren are involved in 4-H and 4-H camp. Youth activities in church were always a number one priority. She was co-founder and creator of the Fish Stix Ministry at the Nazarene Church. Dance activities with her girls, granddaughters and great granddaughters she followed as well. Sharon helped to choreograph a stix routine with her Red Hat Girls to the William Tell Overture of which they were asked to perform in Nashville, TN. Sharon helped her son Brian, to achieve the honor of Eagle Scouts. She also was able to help him be involve in the local train club and REACT team. Sharon served her community by encouraging involvement. Art was a major part of Sharon's life. She was a gifted artist, quilter and loved all things that were done by hand which showed in her exquisite hand work in embroidery and wool work. Many people recognized her yearly as she sold crafts in the commercial building at the Coshocton County Fair. She traveled all over Ohio for many years selling crafts. Her quilting, Hand embroidery and wool work was recognized numerous times at the fair and Ohio State Fair.
The Rose of Sharon Retreat in Coshocton was inspired and created by her daughters in Honor of their mother. Taking Classes and learning new things was always a joy. Another Group that Sharon was a charter member of was called NAGs (Needle Art Group). They meet monthly to stitch and share ideas and techniques. Sharon mentioned at one time she always felt at home with a brush in her hands. The results were beautiful works of art that received numerous awards at many fairs, The Ohio State Fair and Art Guilds across the state. She taught painting classes in oils and watercolors for many years at our local Vocational School. Including her love of the arts was going to Broadway Plays with her favorites being Beauty and the Beast and Hairspray. Sharon was an avid follower of the pianists of the Montgomery Piano Competition. The family would love to greet you for calling hours at the at the Miller funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 where there will be plenty of space to social distance and you can view many of Sharon's art which will be on display, on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be held at the Coshocton Church of the Nazarene on Tuesday at 11:00am with Pastor Steve Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery, West Lafayette. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Due to COVID-19, visitors coming to the funeral must wear their own masks and we will be limiting the number of visitors inside the building.